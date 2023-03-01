I wonder whether there exists any downsides in investing in a municipal money fund instead of purchasing municipal bond, assuming the money fund's yield > muni bond yield?

The only downside in investing in a municipal money fund I can think of if is the yield decreases, whereas for the municipal bond, the yield stays the same until it matures. Let's ignore the municipal money fund's expense ratio and the markups, commissions, transaction fees or contract fees when purchasing bonds or municipal money fund.

Example: Schwab Municipal Money Fund (Investor Shares) (SWTXX) has a 7-day yield (with waivers) as of 02/24/20234 of 3.17%, whereas 3-month AAA municipal bonds have a yield-to-maturity of 2.81 or lower, as shown in the screenshot below from Charles Schwab. If one assumes that the yield of future municipal bonds remains constant constant or increase, is there any downside in investing investing in the municipal money fund SWTXX instead of purchasing the 3-month AAA municipal bond?