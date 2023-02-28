There was a major renovation in my apartment complex, I did accept my rent increase, but I am wondering if I should have. My reasoning was that the rent increase in the previous years were reasonable and around 2-3% every year, but there was a major renovation that cost $7,000,000 in my apartment and there are 303 units, so it's a cost of $23,102 per unit and roughly a $75 monthly rent increase. Is this reasonable and in line with rent increases in Canada? It's more than twice the recommended rent increase, but it seems to roughly make sense given that they spent more than $5,000 in renovation. There's free heating, but I don't know if they use electricity or oil.