I'm a 29-year-old living in Europe and I'm looking for some investment advice.

I’m fortunate enough to be earning roughly $28k per month after tax, and I currently have about $400k in cash sitting in my bank account.

I’m single, my living expenses rarely exceed $4k a month, I’ve already got a mortgage on a house, and I don’t need a car. Other than a buffer, most of my cash and future earnings should probably be invested.

My goal would be to have this money work for me in the future, e.g. being able to travel and live comfortably thanks to it. I don't see myself retiring early, although within 10-15 years I'd like not to be dependent on a high-earning job like I am now, without having to change my standard of living.

I think should invest on a time horizon of 20-30 years, and I assume I can tolerate a high amount of risk because I don't depend on the money and I’m comfortable with it “disappearing” in the short term. I don't know how to translate those two assumptions into an actual strategy, however.

I recently read "A Random Walk Down Wall Street," and "I will teach you to be rich." I understood that individual stocks and actively-managed funds lose out in the long term because of higher fees and the investor's biases coming into play. The books seem to suggest that an S&P 500 ETF is a smart option since it tends to outperform other funds in the long term and it has low costs.

I can't figure out if this is the best choice for me. I get the feeling I am missing something and that my strategy ought to be a bit more nuanced than this.

I'd break down my question into the following:

Are my assumptions about risk tolerance and time horizon valid?

Considering those assumptions, would a 5 / 95 bonds to stocks split make sense? Or should I go 100% in on stocks?

Looking at stocks, should I be looking much further than putting all the money into an S&P 500 ETF? If not, what should my portfolio distribution look like? I worry that putting all my money in an S&P 500 ETF is "bad" diversification, but I don't truly understand what diversifying means. Do I diversify via individual stocks, pricier actively-managed funds, or by investing in markets and continents?

What does it mean to "take risk"? I imagine the point is to increase my returns, but how do I avoiding the pitfalls I read about in the book? Also, how can I avoid having to look at my portfolio allocation more often than once a month or every six months?

I'm open to any and all advice about this situation, so please feel free to point out the holes in my thinking! Thanks in advance for your help.