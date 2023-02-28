I was sent contact information from an agency for a job. after a ton of emails the person seemed legit they then sent me a check for the work and supposedly to book flights and such for them. the check comes in I stupidly deposited it. Person then tells me to cash it out and buy bitcoin. RED FLAG
Im going to start off by saying I know dumb action depositing it by me.
My question is, if i just leave the money in my account can the sender take any action against me?
Talk to your bank and make sure they understand the situation: that you think the deposit was part of a scam and you have no intention of touching the money. The bank will have procedures for reversing the deposit. The key thing is to keep in communication with the bank and establish that you are acting in good faith.
The scammers may very well threaten you, but it will be a bluff. At most tell them you are working to reverse the deposit, but otherwise don't respond to them.