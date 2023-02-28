I was sent contact information from an agency for a job. after a ton of emails the person seemed legit they then sent me a check for the work and supposedly to book flights and such for them. the check comes in I stupidly deposited it. Person then tells me to cash it out and buy bitcoin. RED FLAG

Im going to start off by saying I know dumb action depositing it by me.

My question is, if i just leave the money in my account can the sender take any action against me?

I already submitted a claim with my bank.