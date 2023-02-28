This seems to be a scam. A reputable company would, as you said, pick up the phone and have a properly staffed customer service department. Traders have to be licensed, and calls be documented and recorded.

There are other trading companies with similar (but not exactly same) names, which this scam is trying to impersonate. The other companies are not based in the UK (I found one in India, and another in UAE - they may both be affiliated, not sure).

Wire fees are usually at around $50 for international transfers or a percentage of the transferred value (which would be at around a similar amount). These are deducted from the funds transferred, not paid up-front as in this seemingly scam. There are no "insurance fees" for international transfers.

