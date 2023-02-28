When I was much younger, and knew little about, well, anything, I worked for a local dot-com startup. As part of our bonuses we received 'stock options' a few times. Given my state of naivety at the time, I had no idea what they were or how they worked, and did nothing with them.

It's been over two decades now, and something nudged my memory down paths that reminded me of these old options. I no virtually nothing other than that I was supposed to receive them. I have no idea in what form they were given. I have no paperwork from that time. But I was curious if there were online resources that would allow me to track them down, and if they might still be accessible and usable after all this time.

The company in question, Print Cafe, was apparently acquired by a company called Electronics for Imaging (EFII) in 2003. EFII apparently was bought out by Sirus Capital Group in "an all-cash transaction", according to what little information I can find, sometime in 2019. I believe the options were given out before our IPO in 2001ish, but some may have been before and some after.

Would these old options exist and be worth anything and, if so, how would one go about tracking them down and exercising them?