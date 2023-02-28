0

Husband and I are on Social Security. I have a 401k of about $225K, not a lot.

With the impending recession, probably during Q2 2023, husband wants me to withdraw $$$ (e.g. $8K) from 401k and put it into a savings account on the idea that it won't be 'lost to the stock market/Wall Street' when the recession hits later this year.

However, 401k is set with 'conservative' funds and it probably earns more %-wise (~3-4% I think) than what a savings account can earn (~1% I think).

What do people here advise to think about or do with this situation??

My own feeling is to always take as little as I can out out of the 401k besides the current monthly withdrawal, which will go into the savings account too to help with expenses etc. I don't want to drain the 401k so fast I have nothing left later on...

Are there any other websites where I can inquire about this same topic??

I am also thinking about my husband being disabled and various expenses to improve his quality of life...

Thank you :) p

  • any/all withdrawals taxed 20% federal, ~6% state
  • Why can't you put it in savings (=fixed income) fund within the 401k or roll it over into an IRA where you could do that? You'll be losing 26% on the spot if you withdraw
