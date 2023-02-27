from Mexico, there is a television program from Grupo Imagen, where a man appears who says that anyone can do business in the United States and who affirms that ABCgrobal group supports Latin Americans to earn in dollars. I would like to know how reliable ABC Grobal Group is. And what is the real amount of setting up a business in the United States. ? Is there any consulting agency you know?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 11 times
New contributor
-
1define "setting up a business". Registering an entity (LLC/Corporation) is done at a State level and is usually trivial in complexity and costs.– littleadv36 mins ago
Add a comment |