Here is the scenario: I am about to retire from the state of CA, but I will retain my State of CA health insurance (PPO--Anthem PERS Gold). I am going back to federal employment, and I have several options in front of me, including a comparable insurance with Blue Cross, as well as a couple of HSA/HRA options. I will be the primary on both insurances, have a spouse and two children covered (for now) under the State health insurance. What is my best option here? The copays/costs between the two Blue Cross policies is comparable. I am wondering if I am even eligible for a HSA or HRA policy with the federal government.

  • you may be eligible for policy, but not eligible for HSA because of the other lower deductible coverage you still have
    – littleadv
    3 mins ago

