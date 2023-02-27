Why did the account form become replaced by the report form for balance sheet reporting under U.S. GAAP?

Under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), companies once elected to report their balance sheets using two primary forms (there are others that are commonly used elsewhere--such as under U.K. GAAP--and seldom applied in the U.S.):

Account Form - was once the common form whereby the reporting organization's assets were presented on the left-side of the page and the right-side displayed its liabilities; commitment and contingencies; and equities; effectively making two tables joined at their vertical sides and displayed horizontally; and

- was once the common form whereby the reporting organization's assets were presented on the left-side of the page and the right-side displayed its liabilities; commitment and contingencies; and equities; effectively making two tables joined at their vertical sides and displayed horizontally; and Report Form - is the current common form where the organization's assets are listed above its liabilities; commitments and contingencies; and equities; effectively making two tables joined horizontally and displayed vertically.

Over the last three decades, use of the report form presentation under U.S. GAAP has replaced and is now the norm for balance sheet reporting.

QUESTION

The website linked above for the account form notes that:

...Companies and accountants usually prefer the report form balance sheet because it’s easier to read especially when multiple comparative years are presents. The vertical arrangement of the report form can easily report both years side by side.

This explanation seems unsatifying since one can easily compare multiple years of, say, asset accounts using the account form and the account form seems to better present conceptually the "balancing" of an organization's accounts as well as the convention of "left-side", or uses of resources, vs "right-side", or sources of resources, of the balance sheet.

Why did the account form become replaced by the report form for balance sheet reporting under U.S. GAAP?