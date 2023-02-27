I'm reading Warren Buffett and the Interpretation of Financial Statements and quote:
Consider this: With long-term corporate interest rates at approximately 6.5% in 2007, Warren’s Washington Post equity bonds/shares, with a pretax $54 earnings/interest payment, were worth approximately $830 per equity bond/share that year ($54 ÷ .065 = $830). During 2007, Warren’s Washington Post equity bonds/shares traded in a range of between $726 and $885 a share, which is right about in line with the equity bond’s capitalized value of $830 a share.
I have multiple questions:
- The
long-term corporate interest ratesdoes not seem to reach 6.5% in 2007, according to these following links. Am I looking at the wrong place?
- I'm not sure if I understood the
equity bondin this chapter. The author is relating the reciprocal of P/E ratio to the current long-term interest rates, why is that? The logic seems to be the following:
- With the rate at 6.5%, the P/E ratio should be 100/6.5=15.38, so the estimated stock price should be $54*15.38=$830.
- If a company has durable competitive advantage and its stock has a P/E ratio lower than 15.38, it would be good to invest.