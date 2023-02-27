My ISP (Spectrum) recently raised the price of my monthly internet bill to $70+. There are competitors in my area going for the $50 range with equal or faster speed. Is it possible to "haggle" with spectrum to lower the price by calling them, or just switch provider to get their introductory pricing?

Has anyone done this and can give some insight? Is this too much hassle or any other cons that make it a bad idea? or just stick to my current provider even though their price is roughly $20 per month more than competitors' introductory pricing?