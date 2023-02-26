My goal is to sell European-style put options on TLT. How can I go about doing that on the Fidelity platform? So far I have been able to find an index that tracks atm putwrite strategy - PTLT index but how can I go about trading options on that? What ticker symbol I need to use? I fully understand that it is not the index you trade, you always trade an equity or ETF (and options tied to them). Does that mean I need to find an ETF that tracks that index? (much like TLTW)
Is there a reason you specifically want European options? Or do you just want options on that ETF? Note that options on major indexes do exist - they are just cash settled (i.e. you don't "buy" the index at expiry).– D Stanley55 mins ago
@DStanley- I want to eliminate the risk of early assignments. This is especially important for underlying paying dividends.– user37586841 mins ago
Early assignment is only a risk with very little time remaining on an option with very little time value, and you can avoid the risk by closing out the option a day or two early. That said, I don't see any options on that index, american or european.– D Stanley30 mins ago
