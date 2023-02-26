0

My goal is to sell European-style put options on TLT. How can I go about doing that on the Fidelity platform? So far I have been able to find an index that tracks atm putwrite strategy - PTLT index but how can I go about trading options on that? What ticker symbol I need to use? I fully understand that it is not the index you trade, you always trade an equity or ETF (and options tied to them). Does that mean I need to find an ETF that tracks that index? (much like TLTW)

Improve this question
New contributor
user375868 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • Is there a reason you specifically want European options? Or do you just want options on that ETF? Note that options on major indexes do exist - they are just cash settled (i.e. you don't "buy" the index at expiry).
    – D Stanley
    55 mins ago
  • @DStanley- I want to eliminate the risk of early assignments. This is especially important for underlying paying dividends.
    – user375868
    41 mins ago
  • Early assignment is only a risk with very little time remaining on an option with very little time value, and you can avoid the risk by closing out the option a day or two early. That said, I don't see any options on that index, american or european.
    – D Stanley
    30 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

user375868 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.