My goal is to sell European-style put options on TLT. How can I go about doing that on the Fidelity platform? So far I have been able to find an index that tracks atm putwrite strategy - PTLT index but how can I go about trading options on that? What ticker symbol I need to use? I fully understand that it is not the index you trade, you always trade an equity or ETF (and options tied to them). Does that mean I need to find an ETF that tracks that index? (much like TLTW)