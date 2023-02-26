I am an NRI trying to sell my house in India. My house was redeveloped in early 2000s while I was an Indian resident. I got possession of the said flat in around 2006 when I was still an Indian resident.

As far as I have read online, I understand I liable for 20% long term capital gains tax. The 20% is applicable on the gains made where

gains = selling cost - purchase price (adjusted for inflation over the years)

However my house was "redeveloped" and I just paid registration / stamp duty when the builder redeveloped my existing building and converted it into a 7 storey building. How do I calculate the purchse price in this situation ?