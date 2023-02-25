Do RSU / ESPP Sales Go On Form 8949 As Capital Gains And Losses?

Yes, gains and losses from RSU and ESPP sales go on Form 8949.

Make sure the cost basis reported is accurate. Sometimes, the 1099-B for equity compensation doesn't report the correct basis. The supplement provided should be accurate.

Your cost basis for RSUs is the price on the vesting date (usually the adjusted close price).

For ESPP shares (assuming a qualified plan), your cost basis is generally either the price on the grant date (if the sale is more than 2 years after grant AND more than 1 year after purchase) or the price on the purchase date (if the sale is 2 years or less after grant OR 1 year or less after purchase).

The purchase discount amount (if any) for ESPP shares is ordinary income and should already be included in your W-2 as income (do not include that portion on Form 8949).

All cost bases are adjusted by commissions and other costs to acquire the shares.

As long as the numbers are correct, Total Proceeds - Adjusted Cost Basis = Gain/(Loss) (On Form 8949: d - e = h). If the basis is incorrect, you may need to adjust it by using boxes f and g on Form 8949.

Your net short-term gain/(loss) + net long-term gain/(loss) is your total net gain/(loss).