https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ameriquest_Mortgage
I see the above company dissolved some years ago. I don't know whether its stock was traded in the stock market or not. How can I find this information? If it was traded, what was the ticker symbol?
Stack Exchange network consists of 181 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ameriquest_Mortgage
I see the above company dissolved some years ago. I don't know whether its stock was traded in the stock market or not. How can I find this information? If it was traded, what was the ticker symbol?