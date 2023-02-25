My dividends and capital gains are now a large enough percentage of my total annual income to be a tax burden and require advance tax planning, so what's the best way to pay the additional tax due:

a) Change a small portion of my "dividends and capital gains" from "re-invest" to "distribute", then just use some of those proceeds to pay the tax (in estimated tax payments), or

b) Increase the withholding tax on my employer's W-4, to have the tax taken directly out of my salary, or

c) Something else?

The problem with "b" is that it would place a much lower limit on my monthly cash flow (monthly budget). With "a", I'll be starting to use some of these investment gains to pay the tax bill, while simultaneously maintaining my monthly cash flow...Maybe it's time to start using the gains, in this manner. "a" is making much more sense to me now...

Thoughts??