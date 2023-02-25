Assume I have a task at hand to construct an investment portfolio. At first I need to allocate the main parts and choose small/large caps, emerging markets, fixed income etc. I would think there are endless number of possible investments and many of them have the same sharpe ratio that can be calculated over many years back. Would I care which one to choose as long as it meets the expected sharpe ratio? I would like to know what do financial advisors do when they create that initial allocation? Then the art of choosing stockz comes to play once I know the split in regions but how is the initial split is done for a regular person who is trying to grow wealth and doesn't have any preferences?