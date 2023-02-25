You're making this more difficult than it has to be.

The traditional "I don't know what else to do" starting mix for a younger investor was 60% stocks, 40% bonds, widely diversified in both. That can be done with two or three index funds, without trying to understand sharpe ratios or anything else.

These days it's common to move some of that money into real estate stocks, and possibly international stocks -- again widely diversified -- which again can be easily done by adding index funds in those spaces.

That's your initial investment.

(In my case, just as an illustration, the mix for mid-career was 30% domestic bonds, 40% large cap, 8% small cap, 17% international and 5% real estate. But I am actually considered a moderately aggressive investor -- I don't easily panic during a downturn -- and these ratios reflect that willingness to see more dips in the hope of greater average growth. This was also year 2000 advice; the same question asked today might produce a somewhat different answer.)

Then put a small amount of money aside to play with, if you want to try to dive into the details of trading specific stocks. That way you've limited the damage while you learn. And what you may learn is that the index fund mix does as well as anything else, for a heck of a lot less effort.

If you don't like my numbers -- and there's no reason you should, really -- spend a few bucks on getting advice on a set of percentages tailored to your comfort and your time horizon. But wide diversification and low operating cost go a long way. I mentioned the Buffet Bet recently in another answer; even the pros struggle to do well enough to justify their services, and I really don't want to work anywhere near that hard.