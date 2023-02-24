Looking at the Charles Schwab table below dated 2023-02-24 on the yield to maturity (YTM) for different brokered CDs and bonds, I see that for when the maturity is 1 year or higher, brokered CDs have a higher YTM than US Treasuries, whereas when the maturity is strictly less than 1 year, brokered CDs have a lower YTM than US Treasuries. What accounts for the YTM difference between brokered CDs and US Treasuries?