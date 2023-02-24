0

What is the way to get money managed without hiring a personal financial advisor? I do not think I need any personalized approach, I'd rather have a target retirement date and I would like to get money reinvested and managed for me so I don't need to buy my own stocks and bonds. Where shall I invest? Mutual funds? Index Funds? Can I just invest in some established diversified fund and not to think about it and only reinvest more savings as I go? I know my 401k offers me target date funds, are there also funds that are liquid and have low expense ratio?

  • Index funds are very common because they are simple. ETFs are index funds (or other funds) that you can buy on a broker like stocks and bonds but you are actually buying a fund. Mutual funds are index funds (or other funds) that you buy on the fund's website
    – user253751
    55 mins ago
  • 1
    You really don't need liquid funds in a retirement account unless you are already retired or retiring soon.
    – JohnFx
    17 mins ago
  • no, that's the problem, I have 35 years till that day. I don't need liquidity but I do need performance where I don't need to do investing myself.
    – Medan
    13 mins ago

