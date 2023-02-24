What is the way to get money managed without hiring a personal financial advisor? I do not think I need any personalized approach, I'd rather have a target retirement date and I would like to get money reinvested and managed for me so I don't need to buy my own stocks and bonds. Where shall I invest? Mutual funds? Index Funds? Can I just invest in some established diversified fund and not to think about it and only reinvest more savings as I go? I know my 401k offers me target date funds, are there also funds that are liquid and have low expense ratio?