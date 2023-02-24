ETFs (both stock and bond) can be actively managed or passively managed. If they are passively managed, the portfolio manager isn't doing too much other than trying to replicate the performance of the underlying index. That mostly involves just buying the securities in the underlying index in appropriate ratios but does sometimes involve replicating positions synthetically with options and other derivatives. If they are actively managed, on the other hand, the portfolio manager is trying to beat the comparable index. In that case, the portfolio manager is exercising much greater discretion and judgement. If you believe that actively managed funds/ ETFs can consistently outperform their benchmark index, it makes sense to invest in funds/ ETFs that are run by managers that have a history of beating their index.