Sometime in the next year, I will receive an inheritance of 1.2 to $1.4 million. I am concerned about the safety of money in a bank with threats to USD thanks to fiat vulnerability. I live in the United States and I am 75 years old. My goal is to protect purchasing power and grow this amount over the next 10-15 years to pass it to my children. I live modestly and have no debt. Where should I put this money on day one? What about over the next year? Comment on my plan to watch for crashing real estate prices and to invest in depressed prices on rental real estate.
-
2You're making quite a few statements which are at best "future looking" guesses. Fiat vulnerability? Crashing real estate? May be, may be not, what's for sure is that you sound like a crypto bro.– littleadv29 mins ago
-
Crypto bro? Stuck my toe in and Celsius sliced it off. Still interested in crypto and bitcoin but unsure.– Cherie21 mins ago
-
@littleadv It would probably be sensible if we would all realize all money (including fiat money) is vulnerable; in fact, all savings are vulnerable; crypto bros take it too far in that direction and they also pretend their money isn't vulnerable even though it is.– user2537514 mins ago
1 Answer
- To protect principal against inflation, US treasuries. (TIPS, IBonds, TBills, etc.)
- To protect against sovereign default, gold bullion.
- To grow your money with minimal risk, VTI.
- To grow your money with minimal risk and "hedge against US economy", VXUS.
Pick all four and allocate percentage you feel comfortable with.