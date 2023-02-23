According to the answers here, voting rights don't really matter when it comes to the price of shares. Also, I am not sure about the US market, but in the Korean market, a preferred share usually pays more dividends than a common share (commonly by 1/100th of the face value each time [1]). However preferred shares are usually traded at a discount; for example a Samsung Electronics preferred share is approx. 10% cheaper than their common share counterpart. What is the reason? If voting rights don't really matter, shouldn't preferred shares be more expensive?

[1] http://www.thevaluenews.co.kr/news/view.php?idx=3633&mcode=m81dvn9 (in Korean)