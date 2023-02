Personal finance is nothing more than simple addition and subtraction: add up all of the incoming money, and subtract all of the outgoing money.

Things are good if the final number is greater than zero at the end of their month, and bad if the number is less than zero.

You also aren’t the first — or 80,000th — person to want to deny or hide from money problems.

But you can’t. Eventually you’ve got to face reality.

EDIT: the real issues are organization and discipline. Fortunately, computers and the internet help with that (though they also make it easier to excessively spend).