I am a recent college graduate and have been offered a job in Manhattan with a salary of $160,000. I am planning on living in the city for at least the next 10 years, and I am trying to decide whether I should buy a home or continue renting. I am considering purchasing a property priced $450,000 or less, but my down payment will be quite low (less than $20,000). As a result, I will need to pay for private mortgage insurance and a larger mortgage. I have noticed that there are some nice studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Upper West Side, Upper East Side, and Midtown areas that cost around $350,000. However, I will be looking at monthly payments of around $5,000 or more. Despite this, I believe that I can manage these payments. What do you recommend that I do? Should I buy or rent? Any advice or feedback is appreciated.

    There are a lot of buy/rent calculators out there. Consider also costs additional to mortgage - taxes, maintenance, monthly HOA dues, etc. NY can be pretty expensive for property ownership.
    – littleadv
    26 mins ago
  • $5k a month seems way too high for a 350k mortgage, even including taxes and insurance. If that's true, then it's too much for a 160K income - you'll be "house poor". If you have 5K in cash flow, rent a cheap place for a few years and save money like mad for a better down payment.
    – D Stanley
    19 mins ago

