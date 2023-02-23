I inherited a German investment account and the bank does not have the highest amount during the year because of market fluctuations. They have stated in a letter to me, that they can not provide me with the highest amount. I am worried about having to check the amount not known in the FBAR, but also don't want to give the wrong amount. I cashed in most of them shortly after inheriting, about a month later, so the amount it was, when I inherited the funds should be pretty close to the highest amount. What is the better option? How far off can you be and still be in compliance?