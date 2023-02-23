I inherited a German investment account and the bank does not have the highest amount during the year because of market fluctuations. They have stated in a letter to me, that they can not provide me with the highest amount. I am worried about having to check the amount not known in the FBAR, but also don't want to give the wrong amount. I cashed in most of them shortly after inheriting, about a month later, so the amount it was, when I inherited the funds should be pretty close to the highest amount. What is the better option? How far off can you be and still be in compliance?
Why are you worried about checking "amount not known" if you actually don't know?– GS - Apologise to Monica ♦1 hour ago
1 Answer
You should not guess, but you should know. From what you described, you had the account for about a month. You'll need to check the currency fluctuations during that month, it shouldn't be that hard. Rounding up to the nearest hundred would probably be OK.