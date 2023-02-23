I am puzzled at how the system prevents "fake" transactions - intentional or not -, in particular how it prevents banks from making transactions that exceeds the amount of money they really have.

I can envision this within the same country or economic area with supervisory bodies, as within the European Union. But how does this work in general, for instance with hostile countries or tax heavens? What prevents Russia from initiating a US$1 trillion transaction? Or the Bahamas from saying "we are sending a 100 trillion € that were hidden in our accounts" ? Obviously, absurd amounts of money would raise questions. But wouldn't marginal cheating (like adding 1% to all bank accounts) be possible?