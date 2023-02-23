-1

I am puzzled at how the system prevents "fake" transactions - intentional or not -, in particular how it prevents banks from making transactions that exceeds the amount of money they really have.

I can envision this within the same country or economic area with supervisory bodies, as within the European Union. But how does this work in general, for instance with hostile countries or tax heavens? What prevents Russia from initiating a US$1 trillion transaction? Or the Bahamas from saying "we are sending a 100 trillion € that were hidden in our accounts" ? Obviously, absurd amounts of money would raise questions. But wouldn't marginal cheating (like adding 1% to all bank accounts) be possible?

Improve this question
New contributor
user133192 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • 1) “The Bahamas” is a country, not a bank 2) There needs to be a destination. 3) The putative recipient needs to do their own due diligence instead of just accepting “The Bahamas” word that they want to give you 100 trillion Euros.
    – RonJohn
    41 mins ago
  • I’m voting to close this question because it isn't about personal finance.
    – Chris W. Rea
    22 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

user133192 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.