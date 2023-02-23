I have invested in HUT8 warrants over last 14 months I would like to exercise them to convert to shares in stock. My HUT.WT.A are expiring June 15/2023. My broker Questrade enquired with Hut8 investor relations department and advised me it would cost $6.25 per share of stock pre company merger with (US Bitcoin). Hut8 shares are trading at $2. today How can they demand 3 times more than the current market trading price? I have tried to communicate with Hut investor relations department leaving mutiple voicemail messages with no reply. Can you help me to get answers, what can I do? what regulatory agency can I contact to make some sense of this situation.