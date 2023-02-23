0

I have a few interested friends and family that are looking to invest money. They come with various backgrounds/experiences in investing but given a connection they are willing to try a different investment.

I have been wanting to set up a business and generate some cash flow, myself. I see a good alignment in these goals. I'd like to do something like the following:

  1. Connect with friends/acquaintances or 2nd degree connects through them.
  2. Agree on the investment amount, duration and gains/percentage.
  3. Deploy the money, get the gains from various investments, keep a cut and grow the business.
  4. Keep the contracts/return principal plus gains of individual investors.

On the point of 3, I have a few avenues which are, in turn, friends/family where they need capital to scale their operations and they will commit to some interest/dividends from their side.

One such investment could be a day trader in the stock market. Another could be a loan to a nearby farmer who will commit to some percentage back. (Of course these come with risks and there should be some language in the contracts.)

From my side to my investors I may need to do a Schedule K-1 or a 1099-INT or some such thing, but in the case of that farmer, if it is a cash deal and I get back cash, is that okay? Or do I need to insist on tax docs from the farmer/local business person or even the stock trader?

Is a Manager managed LLC the best way to do this? Or should I do this as a bank like structure that offers interest on principal? That way I can simply issue 1099-INT (if I understand correctly).

Location: California, USA Opening it to non-accredited investors too.

Improve this question

2 Answers 2

Reset to default
0

You're talking about an investment fund. Legally, these are usually partnerships ((G)P, LP, LLP, LLLP, or LLC). Which one specifically would depend on the specific details of your organization, and the State law under which you're organizing. You'll want to talk to a lawyer about that.

From tax perspective all the above entities are taxed the same - you file an informational form 1065 with the IRS (and a similar form with the State(s)), and allocate the income and expenses to each partner using Schedules K-1 which they will then use to report and pay taxes on the income.

You might need to check what regulations there are specifically for investment funds. You can start here (SEC on Private Funds and regulation D), and probably should discuss this with a specialist attorney.

Improve this answer
0

To be an issuer of company stock then look at SEC Rule 504 or at the exception to Rule 506. Then with the IRS, the company can be a C-corp or S-corp.

Now a multi-member LLC is not an issuer but just accounts member percentages. I suppose that as long as there is no public promotion then much of the regulation is avoided. But if the company were identified as an investment company there there would be enormous regulation.

In any case the formation of the company is with a state.

Improve this answer
3
  • It cannot be S-Corp since S-Corps are not intended for investment companies. Creating an investment company as a C-Corp doesn't sound right to me, why would you want to double-tax the gains?
    – littleadv
    9 mins ago
  • Trader-status companies are in the news as choosing between S-corp and LLC. No one here is creating an investment company as defined by federal regulation.
    – S Spring
    6 mins ago
  • The OP is not asking about trader status for himself, he's pooling investments from others. This is by definition a partnership. What would be the benefit of incorporation?
    – littleadv
    1 min ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.