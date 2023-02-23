The IRS states that all gambling winnings are fully taxable, regardless of whether they are reported to you by the gaming operator on a W-2G form. However, in the case of sports betting, the cases where the operator must provide you a W-2G are pretty rare. Thus, accurately reporting gambling income and/or losses on income tax returns hinges on keeping good records and crunching the numbers accordingly.

If I place a $100 bet with an online sportsbook at +100 odds and subsequently win the bet, I am returned $200 (my original $100 plus $100 of profit).

Are the reportable winnings in this case $100 or $200? My intuition would say that my winnings are equal to the net profit that I received back (thus, $100), but the IRS language that I have found seems ambiguous.