0

The IRS states that all gambling winnings are fully taxable, regardless of whether they are reported to you by the gaming operator on a W-2G form. However, in the case of sports betting, the cases where the operator must provide you a W-2G are pretty rare. Thus, accurately reporting gambling income and/or losses on income tax returns hinges on keeping good records and crunching the numbers accordingly.

If I place a $100 bet with an online sportsbook at +100 odds and subsequently win the bet, I am returned $200 (my original $100 plus $100 of profit).

Are the reportable winnings in this case $100 or $200? My intuition would say that my winnings are equal to the net profit that I received back (thus, $100), but the IRS language that I have found seems ambiguous.

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.