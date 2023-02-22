I'm reading the U.S. Department of Labor's PDF Taking the Mystery Out of Retirement Planning. Page 17, Worksheet D, asks the reader to take their total estimated savings in different retirement categories and assign each one an "income conversion factor" based on the approximate interest rate that was chosen. Below is a sample screenshot:

I'd like to understand where these numbers come from so I can plug them in a spreadsheet, but no explanation is provided. Is there a formula that can be used to derive these conversion factors?