Example: Amundi Index Solutions - Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF C EUR. Traded in EUR but underlying assets are in USD. Assume I buy it from an assurance-vie account based in France. Is there any currency conversion charge (including suboptimal rate) when purchasing an ETF whose underlying assets are in a different currency? If so, is it part of the Ongoing Charge, or separate? If separate, where can I see the charge?