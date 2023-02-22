I heard it recently I have USD cash and in my country due to sanction in my country we cant send money outside. So what should i do? Exchange rate is really bad in exchange counters in nz.
Do you have a New Zealand bank account?– user25375132 mins ago
-
There are no US sanctions on NZ, so I don't understand the problem with sanctions.– user25375131 mins ago
-
What sanctions are you referring to here? My guess from other posts is that you are an Iranian national and New Zealand banks might be refusing to exchange your USD for some other currency (presumably NZD) and/or limiting the amount you can convert. As opposed to New Zealand banks deciding they won't deal with USD across the board.– Justin Cave24 mins ago
-
Read carefully please. I have usd cash. I will come to nz. The babks in nz do not accept usd cash to put it in you usd account in nz vank. They open an account but do not accept cash. They do not accept from anybody not just my nationality!! You should send money electronically which i could not because my country is in sanction– Ahmad Turani23 mins ago
-
This is so strange fot me. In europe and many other countries you can put cash easily usd chf eur ...– Ahmad Turani21 mins ago
