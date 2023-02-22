0

A friend of mine had a deadline of 2/17 to make a decision about the distribution of her pension that needed to be rolled over. She missed the deadline. Fidelity automatically chose one for her and she is not happy about their choice - a monthly distribution which terminates upon demise (heirs get nothing). She spoke with a Fidelity rep today who indicated that the decision is final.

I have no experience with pensions so all I could come up with were generic suggestions:

  • Speak to another rep
  • See if there is an appeal process
  • Contact the former employer to see if they offer in house support for retirees

I'd appreciate it if anyone can provide more substantive direction that might help her resolve this problem. TIA

Improve this question
2
  • What do you mean by "chose one"? Do you mean that they gave her a lump sum or set up a recurring payment? What did they choose that she doesn't like?
    – D Stanley
    49 mins ago
  • Recurring payment with no death benefit (added that to the question). That's the sum total of info provided to me.
    – Bob Baerker
    35 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.