A friend of mine had a deadline of 2/17 to make a decision about the distribution of her pension that needed to be rolled over. She missed the deadline. Fidelity automatically chose one for her and she is not happy about their choice - a monthly distribution which terminates upon demise (heirs get nothing). She spoke with a Fidelity rep today who indicated that the decision is final.

I have no experience with pensions so all I could come up with were generic suggestions:

Speak to another rep

See if there is an appeal process

Contact the former employer to see if they offer in house support for retirees

I'd appreciate it if anyone can provide more substantive direction that might help her resolve this problem. TIA