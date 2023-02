[I was unsure whether to post this in Money.SE, GraphicDesign.SE, or Security.SE, I finally chose Money.]

It's common to include Guilloché patterns on banknotes, security certificates, and passports to improve security against couterfeiting. I find it hard to believe that modern imaging and printing technology has problems reproducing any image they're given. Is this still an effective deterrent, or is it mostly a legacy of past technology? If it still works, how?