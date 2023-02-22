I have a checking account with citizens bank. I am away from US and would like to close my account. The only way I find to reach the Customer service is by phone number 1-800-922-9999 (personal bank accounts). See https://www3.citizensbankonline.com/efs/servlet/efs/default.jsp

But the wait time is always long and my phone call via Google voice could only last less than 10 minutes due to unstable network. Therefore I have never been able to speak to a representative.

I don't find online banking to provide a way to send a message. Is it possible to send a message or email to request account closing? Thanks.