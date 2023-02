Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Questions seeking product, service recommendations or other off-site resources are off-topic because they tend to become obsolete quickly. Instead, describe your situation and the specific problem you're trying to solve. Closed 43 mins ago. Improve this question

Does there exist business tax software to download or use online that supports Mac to file form 1120s? I'm an LLC with S-Corp tax status.

I'm aware of these two software programs but they are only for Windows.

https://www.amazon.com/TurboTax-Business-Software-Federal-Exclusive/dp/B0BH5MHVH3/ https://www.amazon.com/Block-Software-Business-Exclusive-Download/dp/B0BCC4KXLK/

I'm aware I could run these on Mac with bootcamp, but I'd really prefer to find a solution on Mac to file my business taxes.