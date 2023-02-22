I would like to bet against a currency, I have USD. for example: how can I bet against the EUR?
Unfortunately when I try to SELL (short) EUR with my broker - I am not allowed to. Are there other ways I can accomplish this?
Stack Exchange network consists of 181 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I would like to bet against a currency, I have USD. for example: how can I bet against the EUR?
Unfortunately when I try to SELL (short) EUR with my broker - I am not allowed to. Are there other ways I can accomplish this?