I understand that one of the most important things in filing taxes is consistency. NFTs (for now) are defined as digital assets by the IRS which are treated as property. So a long-term capital gain would be taxed at a maximum of 20%.

That being said, any work of art is considered a collectible- taxed at a maximum of 28% for long term.

But, while NFTs are digital assets, they are often referred to as art and even referred to as digital collectibles.

This leads to my question(s)- could a specific NFT become a collectible as defined by the IRS? NFTs can represent a plethora of things, from website domain names to yacht club memberships. Would these be looked at in a case-by-case basis? Or all considered property as the IRS explained in their post I linked to earlier about digital assets? There is no actual tax code discussing NFTs that I can find.