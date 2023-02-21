AT&T decided they owed me money after changing cell phone providers. They sent me a prepaid debt mastercard for what they felt they owed me in the amount of one cent. How can I spend this? I tried to load the value onto my amazon gift card, but there is a minimum of 50 cents for a transaction. I know stores also have minimum transactions. Is this even possible to spend? I really just find it funny that they did it to begin with...evidence this is not a joke: