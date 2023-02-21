I am an Indian married to an American citizen living in the US, in the waiting phase for my Green Card application decision Process. My husband and I share a joint account here in the US. My mom lives in Chennai, and just sold her/my apartment in India worth Rs.1.4 Crores. She wants to send me Rs 1 Crore, while she plans on investing the Rs 40 lakhs in another smaller apartment with my name as Nominee. She has Indian Overseas Bank account in India. Advice is highly appreciated for the following:

What are the safest and less expensive ways to send money from India to US and both our tax liabilities? Can she gift me the Rs 1crore amount to me (who is in the waiting phase for Green Card) or my husband (Who is a native American/Citizen), also what is the maximum limit of Gift amount?

What will be the tax liability for me and my mom in case of Gift?

Does she have to show it in her Income Tax Return or in my husband's (as he is the tax payer) Tax Return. What does the US Income Tax Laws states?

What will be the procedure to send money as Gift from my Mom to my Husband/me?

Will the money be transferred directly from my mom's Bank Account to my husband and my joint Bank Account? My mom's bank told her that the limit to sending money as gift is Rs 50 lakhs.(I am not very enthusiastic about the bank transfer, as my mom's bank is asking for a big percentage on the transfer!! as they want her to retain majority of the amount as investment with them, I really don't understand anything about these banking procedures!!!)

Is there a possibility of wire transfer from bank to bank?

Can she send money through any other money sender Certified Companies? (I read some articles on various options and I find BookMyForex.com interesting, do anyone know how this site works, and if there are any tax/ hidden cost liabilities?)

Please Kindly advise. If there is something more on the subject to make me understand. Thanks in Advance.