0

My grandmother had a 15 minute short term-memory and no awareness of finances. She had ownership of all of grandad's shares and other wealth, of unknown value.

A family member who had access to her bedroom and financial documents and that is agressive with her siblings took the old lady, 91, to Geneva twice for 2-3 days, two years in a row. The following year, she spent 50,000 euros on a veranda and complete house renovation, and has had no problems buying holidays and new cars, when prior to that date, she had been financially moderate.

The family are French. What can be done to check if money was secretively taken from gran without proper agreement?

Improve this question
1
  • When did your grandmother die (I assume she has from the word "had" and the timings/age)? Who was responsible for her estate? Why are you considering investigating this now rather than earlier? (This is to establish understanding of your position, not a criticism)
    – GS - Apologise to Monica
    12 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.