My grandmother had a 15 minute short term-memory and no awareness of finances. She had ownership of all of grandad's shares and other wealth, of unknown value.

A family member who had access to her bedroom and financial documents and that is agressive with her siblings took the old lady, 91, to Geneva twice for 2-3 days, two years in a row. The following year, she spent 50,000 euros on a veranda and complete house renovation, and has had no problems buying holidays and new cars, when prior to that date, she had been financially moderate.

The family are French. What can be done to check if money was secretively taken from gran without proper agreement?