Ignoring edge cases like having to transfer it to an ex-spouse during a divorce property settlement… the only way to not hold it to maturity is to sell it.

But you selling, by definition, requires someone else buying.

And rhat buyer might not think it’s worth as much as it was when you bought it.

Why would they do that, if US government bonds are so safe? Interest rate hikes.

In order to get a 4% yield on a 1% bond, the selling price must fall. Math Says So.

That’s how you lose money on a US Treasury bond.