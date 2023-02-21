I've read that a US treasury bond is generally thought to be the safest bond of all, but I'm not sure does a US treasury bond guarantee return of principal if I don't hold it to maturity? If not, why not?
If you don't hold it to maturity then what do you do with it? There are different types of bonds US treasury issues, with different conditions and guarantees.– littleadv1 hour ago
For example, if I'm buying Savings I bond (e.g. $1000), I plan to collect some interest semiannually, but if I see a better opportunity in the future when the interest goes down, I may sell the I bonds. My question is that if I plan to sell them by then, can I get at least $1000 back? If not, what factors could make me not get my principal back?– HelloDarkWorld57 mins ago
2You cannot sell an I-bond. You can only redeem them. If you redeem, you will get the principal (your $1000) back, yes, but you may lose some of the interest.– littleadv41 mins ago
What is the difference between selling and redeeming? Why can't I sell but only redeem savings I bonds? Since I can get my principal back, but may lose some of the interest if redeem within less than 5 years, does than mean even if interest rate hikes in the future, my savings I bond will not lose value?– HelloDarkWorld36 mins ago
1You can't sell I-bonds because they're not transferable. Redeeming means allowing the government to repay its debt to you prematurely, while selling means transferring that debt to someone else for consideration. The government debt (your bond) doesn't change, you'll get your money back. But selling to someone else (when allowed) depends on the price agreed between the buyer and the seller and may be less than the debt (if interests go up, or the debt is at a risk of default).– littleadv12 mins ago
1 Answer
Ignoring edge cases like having to transfer it to an ex-spouse during a divorce property settlement… the only way to not hold it to maturity is to sell it.
But you selling, by definition, requires someone else buying.
And rhat buyer might not think it’s worth as much as it was when you bought it.
Why would they do that, if US government bonds are so safe? Interest rate hikes.
In order to get a 4% yield on a 1% bond, the selling price must fall. Math Says So.
That’s how you lose money on a US Treasury bond.
What if I sell them on TreasuryDirect? Do I guarantee at least my principal back if the interest rate hikes in the future? What math are you talking about? 46 mins ago
Does what you were talking about apply to Savings I bonds (bond prices drop when interest rate hikes)? 13 mins ago