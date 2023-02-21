I had two W2s last year. I overpaid by about $2,000 because the second W2 didn't take into account the first W2. I am an employee with the first company and an employee + owner at the second company (via a S-Corp). I know I can get the overpayment on the employee side of things back by filling out Schedule 3 Line 11. But because social security is paid out by both the employee and the employer, I still overpaid by $2,000 on the employer side of things (since the $2,000 shouldn't have been withheld on the employee side since I was already over the threshold). How do I go about to get this overpayment from the employer perspective refunded? What forms should I fill out?
1 Answer
The employer part is not overpaid since it is a tax on the employer, and not the employee. It doesn't matter how many different employers an employee has, each employer is taxed independently.
The employee SS withholding that is over the cap will be accounted for as a credit for taxes paid as part of your annual tax return, as you've described.