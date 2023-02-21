Early last year I incurred some wash sales. All of the securities involved in those transactions, however, were liquidated long (more than 30 days) before the end of the year. My assumption was that since those wash sales had already been accounted for --by being applied to the cost basis of positions that were then permanently closed within the same year--, that I would not have to deal with anything related to wash sale rules come tax time.

However, my 1099-B came with box 1g (Wash Sale Loss Disallowed) filled with a figure. What does this figure mean and what implications does it have on my taxes for that year or the next?