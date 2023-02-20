0

When we look at the stock price S of a stock, then if I am correct S is equal to the average between the highest bid and the lowest ask for this stock. Hence since the highest bid is lower than the lowest ask: we have : S < lowest ask

So when I execute a market order, I buy a share of the stock at the price S. But then who can sell me this share since S < lowest ask no one can sell me a share at a price of S ?

So what I don't get is that there is no actually no offer for a price of S so when I execute a market order what price do I pay for the share ? The lower ask and not the stock price ?

Improve this question
New contributor
ConfusionMatrix is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

ConfusionMatrix is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.