When we look at the stock price S of a stock, then if I am correct S is equal to the average between the highest bid and the lowest ask for this stock. Hence since the highest bid is lower than the lowest ask: we have : S < lowest ask

So when I execute a market order, I buy a share of the stock at the price S. But then who can sell me this share since S < lowest ask no one can sell me a share at a price of S ?

So what I don't get is that there is no actually no offer for a price of S so when I execute a market order what price do I pay for the share ? The lower ask and not the stock price ?