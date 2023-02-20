For federal: safe harbor for tax withholding is the lesser of 1) 100% of your prior year's actual tax liability (110% if AGI >$150k) or 2) 90% of your current year's tax liability.

If cash flows allow, you may consider increasing your salary withholding to ensure safe harbor is met. Withholding from paychecks is considered as made evenly throughout the year and is the easiest (although not always the most practical) way to avoid an underpayment penalty. The IRS' Withholding Estimator can help here.

For ESPP/RSU sales, the approach I take is calculating the amount of gain (and the amount of ordinary income for ESPP shares), and setting aside some amount (generally between 15%-23.8% for long-term gains, your marginal tax rate-your marginal tax rate + 3.8% for short-term gains, and your marginal tax rate for ordinary income) for quarterly estimated payments. You could also use Form 1040-ES to estimate the amount of quarterly estimated payment required to meet safe harbor, but this assumes that your income is earned steadily throughout the year. Form 2210 Schedule AI could also be used to estimate required quarterly payments for "lumpy" income.

For a more precise estimate, you may need to use dedicated software to estimate your actual projected tax liability and estimated payment requirement.

Finally, when you file your return, you may want to use the "Annualized Income" method on Form 2210 to account for lumpiness in income (e.g. a big gain and estimated payment in Q4 may result in a penalty under the standard calculation, but the AI method links income and payments to each quarter individually.)