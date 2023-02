We got a company with a CPA and financial adviser come to present at work and one mentioned life insurance. Is there a way to pick figure out who is the best agent to work with when it comes to picking life insurance? I have seen a number of agents who do it part-time and I don't think they understand the best way of seeing how well the insurance would fit into someone's plan.

Are there any agents that are fiduciary agents? And not just selling for the commission?