For example, I'm looking at the Nationwide Indexed Universal Life Accumulator II 2020 life insurance with a Long-term Care Rider. Each month, the client pays some premium, say 50 USD. From the amount, some percentage of the premium is taken away as a charge, say 6%. This leaves 50 USD * (1 - 0.06) = 47 USD, which is referred to as the Net Premium (net of charge).

The Net Premium is invested following some Net Premium Allocation plan. E.g., 50% in the "One-Year S&P 500® Point-to-Point" and 50% in the "One-Year Multi-Index Monthly Average". Unless the yearly Minimum Required Fixed Interest Strategy Allocation (MRFISA) has not been reached yet, in which case the money is invested toward some Fixed Interest Strategy.

Before the money gets invested according to the Net Premium Allocation plan, a Fixed Interest Strategy Amount is withheld (e.g., 20 USD). The insurance mentions that this amount will remain in the Fixed Interest Strategy. However, when looking at the monthly statements, the amount of money in the Fixed Interest Strategy does not increase. So what's the "Fixed Interest Strategy Amount Withheld" in a life insurance? Where does Fixed Interest Strategy Amount that is withheld go?

Example of monthly statement showing the Fixed Interest Strategy Amount: